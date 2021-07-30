UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of various officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Zafra Khalid (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, States and Frontier Regions Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Mureed Hussain Jasra (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, National food Security and Research Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Revenue Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Ayezza Sattar (0MG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

