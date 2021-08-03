UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Raking Officers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Nadeem Mahbub, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, with effect from 01-08-2021 and until further orders.

Likwise, Capt. (Retd.) Bilal Shahid Rao, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

