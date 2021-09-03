UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Raking Officers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mir Afzal Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, National Security Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sajjad Azhar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently posted as Joint Secretary, Finance Division, on deputation basis, is transferred and repatriated to his parent department i.e. Federal board of Revenue (FBR), with immediate effect.

