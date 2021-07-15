Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking officers

The federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr. Akhtar Nazir, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, posted as Secretary, Election Commission of' Pakistan , is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with effect from 08-07-2021 and until further orders.

Likewise, Malik Shahbaz Waheed (OMG/BS-18), waiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Privatization Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

This Division's Notification of even number dated 27-08-2019, is hereby withdrawn, said the notification of establishment division.