Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officer.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Farooq Sultan Khattak, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, posted at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), KP Region, on deputation basis, is promoted to BS-20 in that Group, on regular basis, with effect from 26-02-2021.

On promotion, Farooq Sultan Khattak, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Railways Division, until further orders.

This Division's notifications of even number dated 26-02-2021 and 19-04-2021 are hereby withdrawn ab-initio.