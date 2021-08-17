UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khalid Khan, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Interior Division, on deputation basis, initially for a period uptil 20-10-2022, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Muhammad Shamim Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Director General, Privatisation Commission, on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Federal education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Division, with effect from 15-09-2021 and until further orders.

