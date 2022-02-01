Govt notifies transfer, posting of officer

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Tahir Rauf, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mirza Waleed Baig, a BS-17 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.