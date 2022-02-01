UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officer

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Tahir Rauf, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mirza Waleed Baig, a BS-17 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM reviews progress on development projects.

AJK PM reviews progress on development projects.

31 seconds ago
 Ten wheelchairs, stretcher beds donated to Faisala ..

Ten wheelchairs, stretcher beds donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

32 seconds ago
 Health card to benefit 15m people of Bahawalpur di ..

Health card to benefit 15m people of Bahawalpur division: SACM

33 seconds ago
 Burger King Asks Russian Trade Ministry to Lift Fo ..

Burger King Asks Russian Trade Ministry to Lift Food Embargo on Cheese Products

35 seconds ago
 Private housing societies' CCTV cameras to be link ..

Private housing societies' CCTV cameras to be linked with PSCA: DIG

4 minutes ago
 Scrutiny of police personnel involved in suspiciou ..

Scrutiny of police personnel involved in suspicious activities underway

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>