Govt notifies transfer, posting of officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted as Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Finance Division, on deputation basis, for an initial period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ali Ahmed (OMG/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.