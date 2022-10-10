Govt notifies transfer, posting of officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Abdul Akbai--a BS-19 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as Director, Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public) under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Abdul Fatiah Hulio, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders.