Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The federal government on Tuesday notified transfers and postings of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Riazuddin Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently under transfer from Government of Sindh, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Industries and Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Ali Mardan Khoso, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer On Special Duty (BS-21/PSP) in this division with effect from 30-06-2021.