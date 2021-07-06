UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The federal government on Tuesday notified transfers and postings of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Riazuddin Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently under transfer from Government of Sindh, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Industries and Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Ali Mardan Khoso, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer On Special Duty (BS-21/PSP) in this division with effect from 30-06-2021.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Mardan Federal Investigation Agency Post From Government

Recent Stories

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

19 minutes ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

42 minutes ago

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

1 hour ago

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.