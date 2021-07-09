Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Friday notified transfers and postings of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified transfers and postings of officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Saqib Anwar Siddique , Information Technology-Instructor (BS-17), Secondary education Department, Government of Balochistan is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for posting as Research Officer (BS-17), Science & Technology Section for a period of three years or till joining of regular officer through FPSC, whichever is earlier, on deputation basis on standard terms & conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Ms. Naila Zahoor, a BS-17 officer of Science & I.T Department Government of Balochistan is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman's) Secretariat (WMS) Head Office, Islamabad as Section Officer (BS-17) for a period of three years on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.