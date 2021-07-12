UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:29 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr. Shaista Nuzhat, a BS-19 officer of Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture, Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, presently posted as Director, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation, under Housing and Works Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and directed to report to her parent department i.

e. Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture, Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, with immediate effect.

Likewise, Muhammad Arfan, has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-17/0MG) in this Division with effect from 22.06.2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Post From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary warns for sealing marriage halls, ..

15 seconds ago

Biden Calls on Cuban Gov't to 'Hear Their People a ..

17 seconds ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi passes 150 organ transp ..

15 minutes ago

JKNF pays tributes to 13th July Kashmiri martyrs

20 seconds ago

Green Week starts in Bahawalpur

21 seconds ago

Intermittent rain-thunderstorm likely in Karachi o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.