Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr. Shaista Nuzhat, a BS-19 officer of Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture, Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, presently posted as Director, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation, under Housing and Works Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and directed to report to her parent department i.

e. Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture, Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, with immediate effect.

Likewise, Muhammad Arfan, has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-17/0MG) in this Division with effect from 22.06.2021.