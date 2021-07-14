Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The federal government Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr. Shaista Nuzhat, a BS-19 officer of Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture, Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, presently posted as Director, Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation, under Housing and Works Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and directed to report to her parent department i.

e. Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture, Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab, with immediate effect.

Likewise, Saqib Ahmed Khan, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently at the disposal of Government of Balochistan, on deputation basis, is repatriated to his parent department i.e. Federal board of Revenue, with effect from 04-06-2021.