Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Nasir Durrani (0MG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Defence Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Dilshad Ahmed Jamali (BS-17/Deputationist), presently posted as Section Officer, Housing and Works Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While,I. Ms. Zebra Abro, Section Officer (BS-l8/0q), Establishment Division is granted 30 days extension in LFP on medical grounds with effect from 23-06-2021.