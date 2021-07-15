UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Nasir Durrani (0MG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Defence Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Dilshad Ahmed Jamali (BS-17/Deputationist), presently posted as Section Officer, Housing and Works Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While,I. Ms. Zebra Abro, Section Officer (BS-l8/0q), Establishment Division is granted 30 days extension in LFP on medical grounds with effect from 23-06-2021.

Related Topics

Nasir From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for most parts of KP

27 seconds ago

Control room set up to monitor monsoon situation

28 seconds ago

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt fails to control inflation before Eid: ..

30 seconds ago

JCP recommends Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as CJ B ..

34 seconds ago

Pb govt offering Rs 6.32b subsidy to enhance paddy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.