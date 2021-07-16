UrduPoint.com
Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:14 PM

The federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Nasir Durrani (0MG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Defence Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Dilshad Ahmed Jamali (BS-17/Deputationist), presently posted as Section Officer, Housing and Works Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While,I. Ms. Zebra Abro, Section Officer (BS-l8/0q), Establishment Division is granted 30 days extension in LFP on medical grounds with effect from June 23, 2021.

