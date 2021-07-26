UrduPoint.com
Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Syed Hamid Ali, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service, presently posted as Member, Federal board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (BS-21), Commerce Division, on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Syed lmtiaz Altaf, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

