Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Syed lmtiaz Altaf, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Zaheer Arshad, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 04-06-2021 and until further orders.