Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of BS-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of BS-ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Agha Nabeel Akhtar, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under government of Balochistan is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise,Mian Usman Ali Shah (0MG/BS-18/Acting In-charge), presently posted in Employees Old Age Benefit (EOBI) is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

