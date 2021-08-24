UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Lt (Rtd) Jan Muhammad, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 27-07-2021 and until further orders.

While, Aetna Shuja, has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this Division with effect from 05.07.2021.

