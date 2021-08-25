Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Zia-ur-Rehman (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, Establishment Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Dr. Muhammad Azeem-ush-Shan (BS-18/Deputationist), Section Officer, Cabinet Division is repatriated to his parent department i.e. Primary & Secondary Health Department, Government of Balochistan, Quetta with immediate effect.