Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Haroon Joya, a BS-19 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Rabia Mohsin, has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 09.08.2021.