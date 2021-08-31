Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Suhail Ahmed, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted at the disposal of National Insurance Company Limited, on deputation basis is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Industries and Production Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Fahad Mumtaz, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presentlyawaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.