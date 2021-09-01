Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Shaheen, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Nawab Gul, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Islamabad, is granted extension in his deputation till 30-09-2021.

On expiry of the deputation period, the officer is required to report to Establishment Division, said the notification.