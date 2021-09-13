Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Fazl-i-Hamid, a BS-19 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), under Ministry of Communications is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While,Farooq Amjad, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.