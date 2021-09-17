UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr. Gul Mohammad Laghari, Chief (BS-20), an officer of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Islamabad is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh for his further posting as Member (BS-20) Planning & Development Department, Government of Sindh for a period of two (02) years on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Nazia Jabeen, a BS-19 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Director Public Relations (BS-19), Publicity and Public Relations Department of Pakistan Railways, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of Punjab till 18-05-2024 on deputation basis, on standard terms & conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

