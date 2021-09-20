Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Waqar Zulfiqar Ahmad Asif (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, National Heritage and Culture Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Sikandar Hayat Gondal, Accounts Officer (BS-18) of AGPR, presently posted in Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) under Cabinet Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 is repatriated to his parent department with immediate effect.