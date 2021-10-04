Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Syed Ali Akbar Shah, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Syed Imtiaz Altaf, has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-21/PSP) in this Division with effect from 03.08.2021.