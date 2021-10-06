UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:51 PM

The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Madecha Khattak (OMG/I3S-18), Section Officer

Revenue Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Military Finance Wing (Finance Division) with immediate effect and until further orders.

ldrees Muhammad (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Housing and Works Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

