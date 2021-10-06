Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Madecha Khattak (OMG/I3S-18), Section Officer.
Revenue Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Military Finance Wing (Finance Division) with immediate effect and until further orders.
ldrees Muhammad (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Housing and Works Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.