Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mansoor Ali (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Capt. (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19/PAS) in this Division with effect from 20.09.2021.