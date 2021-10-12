UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:46 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal gov ernment on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal gov ernment on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 09-09-2021 and until further orders.

Rana Adeel Tassawur, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, was granted study Leave (Ex-Pakistan) with effect from 20-08-2021 to 02-06-2023, is hereby cancelled / withdrawn ab-initio.

