Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal gov ernment on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 09-09-2021 and until further orders.

Rana Adeel Tassawur, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, was granted study Leave (Ex-Pakistan) with effect from 20-08-2021 to 02-06-2023, is hereby cancelled / withdrawn ab-initio.