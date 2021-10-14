UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal gov­ernment on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Batool Asadi, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Zia-ur-Rehman, has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 23.08.2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Post From Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat participates in 12th Global MBB Forum

Etisalat participates in 12th Global MBB Forum

11 minutes ago
 Investments in space industries witness renewed mo ..

Investments in space industries witness renewed momentum with announcement of th ..

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minist ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minister

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of ..

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry

56 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with Brazilian parliamentary delega ..

56 minutes ago
 35,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

35,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.