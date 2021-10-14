Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal gov­ernment on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Batool Asadi, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Zia-ur-Rehman, has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 23.08.2021.