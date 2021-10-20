Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.
According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Wajid Ali Khan, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.
Muhammad Naeem Javed, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.