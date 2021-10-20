UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Wed 20th October 2021

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Wajid Ali Khan, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Naeem Javed, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

