Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Wajid Ali Khan, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Naeem Javed, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, currently posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Defence Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.