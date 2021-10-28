UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:19 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high-ranking officers.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mukhtar Paras Shah, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Director General, Secretariat Training Institute (STI), under Establishment Division, on a deputation basis, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Establishment Division, immediately and until further orders.

The officer is assigned additional charge of the post of Director-General, STI, under Establishment Division, for a period of three (03) months or till posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

While Ms. Shaheen has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19/S.G) in this division from 30-08-2021.

