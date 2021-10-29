Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.
According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Syed Zubair Shah, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, posted in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Officer onSpecial Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division.
While , Ms. Shaheen has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19/S.G) in this Division.