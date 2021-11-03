UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Ayaz (0MG/BS-18), Section Officer, Finance Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Prime Minister's Office (Internal), for further posting as Assistant Secretary (BS-18), on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Muhammad Naeem Javed, has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary (BS-19/S.G) in this Division with effect from 25.10.2021.

