Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Usman Munir, a BS-17 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 11 13-09-2021 and until further orders.

While, Ms. Mariam Ayub has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 03.11.2021.