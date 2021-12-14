UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Aftab Alam, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Irfan Bashir, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted at the disposal of Office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing), on deputation basis for an initial period of three (03) years , with immediate effect and until further orders.

