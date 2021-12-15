Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ms. Afshan Sabir, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Climate Change Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Naila Baqir, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, was transferred from Government of the Punjab and her services were placed at the disposal of Federal education and Professional Training Division, for further posting as Deputy Permanent Delegate, Permanent Delegation of Pakistan UNESCO Headquarter, Paris, France, for a period of three years, on deputation basis, until further orders.