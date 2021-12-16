UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Nowshenvan Ali,a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Balochistan, with mediate effect and until further orders.

While, Syed Muhammad Bilal, a BS-I8 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders.

