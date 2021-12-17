Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division,Miran Mohiyuddin Soomro, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Executive Director, Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), under Commerce Division,on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hidayat Ullah, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary,Water Resources Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.