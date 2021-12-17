UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division,Miran Mohiyuddin Soomro, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Executive Director, Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), under Commerce Division,on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hidayat Ullah, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary,Water Resources Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

32 minutes ago
 PAC to review audit paras pertaining to education, ..

PAC to review audit paras pertaining to education, literacy dept on Dec 28

6 seconds ago
 Regulators' role vital for protection of people's ..

Regulators' role vital for protection of people's rights: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 KP CM directs presentation of PEDO's performance r ..

KP CM directs presentation of PEDO's performance report

3 minutes ago
 DRO bans display of arm, aerial firing, carrying m ..

DRO bans display of arm, aerial firing, carrying mobile phone inside polling sta ..

3 minutes ago
 Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Op ..

Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Operations Amid Collapse Of Lira

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.