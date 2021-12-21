UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:49 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, Miran Mohiyuddin Soomro, presently posted as Executive Director, Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), under Commerce Division, on deputation basis, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Syed Muhammad Bilal, a BS-I8 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Investigative Committee of Belarus Opens Criminal ..

Investigative Committee of Belarus Opens Criminal Case Over Attack on Embassy in ..

4 minutes ago
 Rapists were allegedly involved in drug dealing in ..

Rapists were allegedly involved in drug dealing in Balochistan: Police

18 minutes ago
 Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to ..

Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to Its Security Proposals - Dipl ..

12 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov Says Possible ..

Russian Diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov Says Possible to Reach Understanding With U ..

12 minutes ago
 realme Announces Three Technological World Firsts ..

Realme Announces Three Technological World Firsts at realme GT 2 Series Event

30 minutes ago
 Gavrilov Says Premature to Talk About Russia's Res ..

Gavrilov Says Premature to Talk About Russia's Response If NATO Refuses Security ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.