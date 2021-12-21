Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, Miran Mohiyuddin Soomro, presently posted as Executive Director, Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), under Commerce Division, on deputation basis, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Syed Muhammad Bilal, a BS-I8 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders.