Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfers and postings of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Samiullah Khan, a BS-20 officer of Postal Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, on promotion to BS-21, is transferred and posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Huda Shah (OMG/BS-18), OSD in Establishment Division is transferred andposted as Section Officer, Power Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.