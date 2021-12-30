Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government notified transfer and posting of high rank officers on Thursday. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,Muhammad Shahzad Aslam Siddiqui, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Kifayat-Ullah, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shall retire from Government Service on 31-12-2021, on attaining the age of superannuation.