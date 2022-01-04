Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

UrduPoint.com

The federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, Hassan Raza Saeed presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, is transferred and posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Power Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, Sajjad Ahmad, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Power Division is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

