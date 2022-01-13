Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Nimra Khan (OMG/BS-17), awaiting posting in Establishment Division is promoted to BS-18, on regular basis.

On promotion, Nimra Khan, is transferred and posted as Section Officer (BS-18), Establishment Division, said notification.

While,Usman Ali (OMG/BS-17), Section Officer, Industries and ProductionDivision, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of President's Secretariat (Personal), for further posting as Protocol Officer (BS-17), on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.