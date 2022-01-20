UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division Rashed Munir Shehzad (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Ayaz has relinquished the charge of The post of Officer on Special Duty (OMG/ BS-18) in this Division.

Related Topics

Post Government

Recent Stories

IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in ..

IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in affidavit case

14 minutes ago
 Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in A ..

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in Anarkali

27 minutes ago
 PIC performs heart surgery without opening chest

PIC performs heart surgery without opening chest

6 minutes ago
 Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad inaugurates ..

Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad inaugurates Govt Primary School Darbaila i ..

7 minutes ago
 City Police arrest woman filcher

City Police arrest woman filcher

11 minutes ago
 Beijing Olympics organisers say app security flaws ..

Beijing Olympics organisers say app security flaws 'fixed'

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.