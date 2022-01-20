Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division Rashed Munir Shehzad (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Ayaz has relinquished the charge of The post of Officer on Special Duty (OMG/ BS-18) in this Division.