Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Rashed Munir Shehzad (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Rashed Munir Shehzad (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Anem Sajid Malik, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted asOSD, Establishment Division.