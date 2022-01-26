Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Kashif Ahmed Noor, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, presently posted as Director General, Breau of Emigration and Overseas Employment under Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Division, under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and directed to report to his parent department i.

e. Office of Auditor General of Pakistan, with immediate effect. While, Muhammad Asad Mehmood has relinquished the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-17/OMG) on 14.01.2022 and ' also assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-18IOMG) in the same Division on the same date.