UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Hasam Bin Iqbal, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hafiz Laeeq-ur-Rehman (OMGIBS-In), Section Officer, Finance Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Director (BS-18) in Secretariat Training Institute (STI), on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Punjab Government

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Co ..

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Continuing Mission in Mali

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute proje ..

Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute project in DG Khan

2 minutes ago
 Need stressed for pacing up registration process o ..

Need stressed for pacing up registration process of home-based workers

2 minutes ago
 Sardar Qayyum announces to build modern hospital i ..

Sardar Qayyum announces to build modern hospital in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to keep the district clean; RWMC

Efforts underway to keep the district clean; RWMC

5 minutes ago
 Robber killed, another injured in police encounter ..

Robber killed, another injured in police encounters

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>