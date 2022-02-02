Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Hasam Bin Iqbal, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hafiz Laeeq-ur-Rehman (OMGIBS-In), Section Officer, Finance Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Director (BS-18) in Secretariat Training Institute (STI), on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.