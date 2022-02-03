UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The government Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The government Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Industries and Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Nazar Muhammad Bozdar, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service,presently posted as Member (Admn), National Highway Authority under communication Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's office with immediate effect and until further orders.

